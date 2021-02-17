Kimberly Lynn Woods, age 47 departed this life on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Friday, February 8, 1974 in Beverly, Kentucky to Anthony Gabbard and Pearl Mills Lewis. She worked in the food stamp department, a member of the Hubbard Missionary Baptist Church, a member of the Kentucky Walking and Training Association, the Kentucky Walking Horse Association, TWHBEA (Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders & Exhibitors Association) and the South Central Kentucky Walking and Racking Horse Association. 

She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: James Woods, her daughters: McKenzie Faythe Woods and Jamison Paige Woods, her mother: Pearl Lewis, her beloved animals: her mare-Princess and her furry friend: Roscoe as well as her special friends: Kenny Smith and Dalia Smith Harr.

She is preceded in death by her father: Anthony Gabbard, her sister: Martha Ann Gabbard and her brother: Steven Wayne Gabbard.

Funeral services for Kimberly Woods will be conducted on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.  Rev. Nate Messer will be presiding.  She will be laid to rest in the Mills Cemetery in the Mill Creek Community. 

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

 
To send flowers to the family of Kimberly Woods, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Feb 19
Visitation
Friday, February 19, 2021
7:00PM-10:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 20
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 20, 2021
3:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you