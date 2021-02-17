Kimberly Lynn Woods, age 47 departed this life on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Friday, February 8, 1974 in Beverly, Kentucky to Anthony Gabbard and Pearl Mills Lewis. She worked in the food stamp department, a member of the Hubbard Missionary Baptist Church, a member of the Kentucky Walking and Training Association, the Kentucky Walking Horse Association, TWHBEA (Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders & Exhibitors Association) and the South Central Kentucky Walking and Racking Horse Association.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: James Woods, her daughters: McKenzie Faythe Woods and Jamison Paige Woods, her mother: Pearl Lewis, her beloved animals: her mare-Princess and her furry friend: Roscoe as well as her special friends: Kenny Smith and Dalia Smith Harr.
She is preceded in death by her father: Anthony Gabbard, her sister: Martha Ann Gabbard and her brother: Steven Wayne Gabbard.
Funeral services for Kimberly Woods will be conducted on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Nate Messer will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Mills Cemetery in the Mill Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.