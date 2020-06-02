Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Jamie Etherton arrested Daryn Michael Barrett age 37 of Corbin on Monday afternoon June 1, 2020 at approximately 3:24 PM. The arrest occurred off American Greeting Card Road at apartments there after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Deputies were advised that a male and female subject were armed with knives fighting and both individuals had sustained stab wounds. Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned that allegedly the female victim had arrived at that location with a friend to retrieve clothing from an ex boyfriend when an argument occurred resulting in a fight where the male subject pulled a knife and stabbed the female victim. Allegedly, She defended herself with a kitchen knife. The female victim was injured in the foot, hand, and abdomen and was treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and airlifted from the scene to UK med center in Lexington for treatment of injuries. The injured male subject was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Baptist Healthcare Hospital Corbin for treatment of injuries and upon release was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center charged with assault – first-degree – domestic violence. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
Assisting at the scene for the sheriff’s office was: Sgt Brett Reeves, Sgt. Greg Poynter, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Travis Napier, and Deputy Allen Turner.
Also assisting was: PHI helicopter and West Knox Volunteer Fire Dept.
