Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 1, 2020 at approximately 7:15 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones arrested Codin Yoder, 31 of Tyner. The arrest occurred when Chief Deputy Jones received a complaint of a male subject on North Highway 421 knocking on a window at a residence and refusing to leave the residence. Upon contact with the above mentioned subject, the subject showed signs of impairment. Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject had numerous warrants for his arrest out of Jackson and Madison County. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs.
Codin Yoder, 31 was charged with:
• Criminal Trespassing
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Jackson County)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Jackson County)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Madison County)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Madison County)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Madion County)
• Serving Probation Warrant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.