Knox Central vs. Harlan County
Boys’ 13th Region First Round
Tuesday, 3/23---6:00 p.m.
Corbin, KY (The Arena)
Knox Central (15-5)
Head Coach: Tony Patterson
Key Players: #14 Jevonte Turner (Sr., G, 27.5 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 60% FG, 47% 3ptFG%, 75% FT, district P-o-Y), #21 Isaac Mills (Jr., F, 15.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 54% FG, 74% FT, all-district), #22 Gavin Chadwell (Fr., F, 7.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 71% FG, district Newcomer of the Year), #5 Abram Brock (Jr., G, 7.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 77% FT), #1 Andrew Sizemore (Sr., G, 6.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg), #10 KT Turner (Soph., F, 4.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 64% FG).
Cantrall Rating: 75.7 (2nd in region)
13th Region Media Network Rating: 2nd
Points Per Game/Against: 76.2-58.0
Team Field Goal %: 51.8%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 35.9%
Team 3pt FG/g: 6.4
Team Free Throw %: 67.2%
How They Got Here: 51st District champion (d. Pineville 89-37, d. Barbourville 85-57).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 4-3 (2-0 vs. Barbourville, 1-0 vs. Clay County, 1-0 vs. Harlan County, 0-1 vs. South Laurel, 0-2 vs. Corbin).
Record vs. 13th Region: 9-3
Current Streak: Won 2
Last Ten Games: 8-2
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 44-44 (6 championships, 3 runner-up).
Meetings The Past Three Seasons: 3/9/20 at the Arena: KC 72-68, 1/2/20 at KC: KC 70-59. This marks the second consecutive season that the previous year's finalists met in the first round. A championship rematch in the opening round had never occurred in the 13th Region Boys' Tournament until North Laurel and Knox Central met last year.
Harlan County (19-5)
Head Coach: Michael Jones
Key Players: #2 Trent Noah (Fr., G, 20.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 42% 3ptFG%, 85% FT, all-district), #14 Tyler Cole (Sr., G, 16.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 73% FT, all-district), #4 Daniel Carmical (Soph., G, 8.0 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 49% 3ptFG%, district Newcomer of the Year), #20 Jackson Huff (Jr., G, 7.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg), #3 Maddox Huff (5.9 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 72% FT), #24 Josh Turner (Sr., G, 4.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 55% FG).
Cantrall Rating: 68.3 (6th in region)
13th Region Media Network Rating: 6th
Points Per Game/Against: 67.0-57.1
Team Field Goal %: 45.7
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 40.5%%
Team 3pt FG/g: 9.5
Team Free Throw %: 71.9%
How They Got Here: 52nd District runner-up (d. Bell County 56-47, l. Harlan 55-61).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 1-4 (1-0 vs. South Laurel, 0-1 vs. Knox Central, 0-1 vs. North Laurel, 0-2 vs. Harlan).
Record vs. 13th Region: 6-4
Current Streak: Lost 1
Last Ten Games: 7-3
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 8-9 (1 championship, 2 runner-up)
