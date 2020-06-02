On Tueday, June 2, 2020 at approximately 1:10 am Knox County Deputy Bobby Jones responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on fire in the roadway on Highway 11at Cannon.
When Deputy Jones arrived the vehicle, a 2001 Chevy Silverado, was setting on a bridge and completely engulfed in flames. After walking around the vehicle, Deputy Jones discovered that the vehicle had struck the side of the bridge and was severely damaged. Deputy Jones immediately began searching for the driver.
The deputy located the driver, who had been ejected through the windshield, underneath the bridge. The driver was seriously injured and was on fire. Deputy Jones was able to extinguish the fire.
The driver, Clinton D Roark age 42 of Barbourville, KY was transported to the Barbourville ARH by Knox Ambulance Service and later air lifted to UK Medical Center.
Richland Fire Department also responded to the scene.
The investigation is continuing by Deputy Jones.
