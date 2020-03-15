Dakota A. Middleton

Dakota A. Middleton

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor arrested Dakota A. Middleton age 21 of Barbourville on Friday night March 13, 2020 at approximately 11:05 PM. The arrest occurred off Robert E Cox Road, approximately 10 miles South of London after this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances. During arrest this individual was found in possession of a set of digital scales and Suboxone in his possession. In addition, this subject was charged with possession of a controlled substance – second-degree; prescription controlled substances not in original container; Possession of drug paraphernalia. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of Laurel County correctional center.

Tags

Recommended for you