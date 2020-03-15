Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor arrested Dakota A. Middleton age 21 of Barbourville on Friday night March 13, 2020 at approximately 11:05 PM. The arrest occurred off Robert E Cox Road, approximately 10 miles South of London after this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances. During arrest this individual was found in possession of a set of digital scales and Suboxone in his possession. In addition, this subject was charged with possession of a controlled substance – second-degree; prescription controlled substances not in original container; Possession of drug paraphernalia. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of Laurel County correctional center.
Tags
Recommended for you
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Henson dies from burns in trailer fire
- Clay schools close March 16 to 27th
- Clay District Court Announcement!
- Smith found with stolen mail
- Melissa Whitehead Obituary
- Steve Sizemore, Jr. Obituary
- Clay jail suspends visitation, work crews as precaution
- Child molester given 60 years; Rule Day update
- 'They're Innocent'
- 'Get Away' deputy!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.