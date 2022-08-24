Kristi LeAnn Hicks, age 39 of Manchester was born in Corbin, KY on November 26, 1982 to Lonzo Hicks and the late Brenda Curry Hicks and departed this life on August 20, 2022in Hima, KY. She was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed listening to music, playing computer games and time with family and friends.
In addition to her mother her Maternal Grandfather: John Thomas Curry and Paternal Grandfather: Eli Hicks preceded her in death.
Kristi is survived by her loving father: Lonzo Hicks of Corbin; 2 daughters: Madison Sizemore and Alexis Sizemore both of Manchester; a brother: Adam Hicks and Fiancé Destaney Rawlings of London; 2 nephews: Noah Hicks and Jonah Hicks both of London; a niece: Brenlee Hicks of London; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
A Graveside Service for Mrs. Kristi Hicks will be conducted in the Roots Branch Cemetery on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.. Burial will follow. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Family and friends will gather at the Roots Branch Cemetery Tuesday at 2:00 P.M..
