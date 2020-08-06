On August 5, 2020, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Clinton C. Shepherd, 44, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Shepherd was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The investigation was initiated after discovering the suspect possessing prepubescent child sexual abuse material online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Hopkinsville on August 5, 2020. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Shepherd is currently charged with nineteen counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony) and nineteen counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony). Shepherd was lodged in the Christian County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.