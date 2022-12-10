The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Madison G. Mason, 19, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Mason was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's digital forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Mason was charged with two counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12. Possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12 is a Class-C Felony punishable by five to ten years in prison. Mason was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.
