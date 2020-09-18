On September 17, 2020, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Brian K. Crim, 36, and Brandy L. Crim, 35, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Mr. and Mrs. Crim were arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspects uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in a knock and talk at a residence in Irvine on September 17, 2020. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Mr. and Mrs. Crim are currently charged with one count each of the use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, a class B felony.
The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
