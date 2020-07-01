On June 30, 2020, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Andrew K. Grigsby, 25, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Grigsby was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant and interview in London on June 30, 2020. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Grigsby is currently charged with twelve counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony). Grigsby was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
