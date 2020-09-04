On September 3, 2020, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested William Matthew Howard, 34, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Howard was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.  

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Adams on September 3, 2020. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Howard is currently charged with twenty counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, 1st offense (Class D felony). Howard was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

