On July 22, 2020, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Albert Zachary Altamirano, 21, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Altamirano was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation initiated by Homeland Security Investigations. The investigation was initiated after discovering the suspect accessing illegal websites containing child sexual abuse material.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Madisonville on July 22, 2020. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to a HSI’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Altamirano is currently charged with five counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony) after a preview of his electronic devices yielded child sexual abuse material of infants and prepubescent children. Altamirano was lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.