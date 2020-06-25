On June 24, 2020, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Tim Riggs, 63, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Riggs was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The investigation was initiated after discovering the suspect distributing and possessing prepubescent child sexual abuse material online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Frankfort on June 24, 2020. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Riggs is currently charged with five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and six counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison. Riggs was lodged in the Franklin County Detention Center.
