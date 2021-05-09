The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Shawn Patrick Pearce, 29, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Pearce was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Campton on May 6, 2021. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Pearce is currently charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison. Pearce was lodged in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
