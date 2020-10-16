On October 15, 2020, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Robert Allen, 46, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Mr. Allen was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Greensburg on October 15, 2020. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Mr. Allen is currently charged with one count of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a class D felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.