On July 16, 2023, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London responded to a single vehicle fatal collision that occurred around 9:52 PM on July 16, 2023. The accident occurred on Mount Pleasant Road in McCreary County.
Through preliminary investigation, Troopers determined a 2013 Ford Mustang operated by 45-year-old Louie A. Cordell of Strunk, KY, and passenger Shelley L. Gilreath 42 years old of Whitley City, Ky. For unknown reasons the vehicle crossed left of the center line and exited the roadway striking an earth embankment.
Mr. Cordell succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office. The passenger Shelly Gilreath was Transported by McCreary County EMS to a landing zone and Flown Out by Air Methods KY 3, to the Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Ky. for non-life threating injuries.
KSP Trooper Matthew Brumley is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by additional Post 11 personnel, McCreary Co. Sheriff’s Department, McCreary Co. Ambulance Service, McCreary Co. Coroner’s Office, and the Pine Knot Fire Department.
