Kentucky State Police, Post 9, Pikeville is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred today at approximately 8:04 AM EST. Post 9 received a call at approximately 7:00 AM EST, from a caller stating her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Cory Whitehead, was threatening to harm himself and his father.    

Upon arrival at Mr. Whitehead's residence at 802 Winns Branch, a Trooper was greeted by Cory Whitehead's father. The two entered the residence where the Trooper encountered Cory Whitehead who retreated to a room in the residence and retrieved a firearm. An encounter ensued and the Trooper gave verbal commands for Cory Whitehead to put the gun down. He did not comply and an exchange of gunfire occurred. 

Cory Whitehead sustained a single gunshot wound to the hand and was transported to Pikeville Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. He was then lodged in the Pike County Detention Center and charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. No one else sustained any injuries.  

The incident remains under investigation by Lieutenant Justin Cornett. Kentucky State Police Critical Response Team and additional Post 9 personnel are assisting. 

