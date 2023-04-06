On Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at approximately 3:13 PM, Trooper Jason Smith conducted a traffic stop on Arthur Ridge Road in the East Bernstadt community of Laurel County.
Trooper Smith determined the driver, Charles S. Sparks, 60, of Hamilton, OH was driving under the influence. Upon further investigation approximately (12.7) ounces of suspected Methamphetamine was discovered with an estimated street value of $5,000. Also located was a handgun along with $1,371.00 in U.S. currency.
Sparks was arrested at the scene and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
He was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession of Marijuana, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Failure to Wear Seat Belt, Operating Vehicle with an Expired License, Failure to Produce an Insurance Card and Speeding 25 MPH over Speed Limit.
