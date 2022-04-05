The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 received a report of a robbery at the Tobacco Barn in Brodhead, Ky. in Rockcastle County on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at approximately 9:44 P.M.
Upon arrival, Trooper Corey Jones determined a black male subject entered the Tobacco Barn and approached the employee armed with a firearm and demanded money. The employee complied and the male subject fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The male subject was described as wearing a black bandana, black Nike sweat suit, and black shoes.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is requested to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.
Trooper Jones is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Brodhead Police Department and the Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office.
