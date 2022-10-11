A state trooper was injured following an incident with a Big Creek man early Friday morning.
Kentucky State Trooper Darrell Hicks observed a motorbike with no tail lamps just after midnight Friday morning that he nearly collided with.
Hicks stopped the bike and was given a false name by the driver, Todd Ruth, 41.
“Mr. Ruth was speaking very quickly, acting overly nervous and was looking around rapidly,” Hicks said on his citation. “I then advised him he needed tail lights and he replied he did not. I then asked for his name again.”
Ruth then started to turn away from the officer and was reaching on his right side.
“I maneuvered and observed a black assault rifle on the subject,” Hicks said. “I advised him to stop reaching to which he ignored.”
The officer then attempted to restrain Ruth and he fought back.
Ruth, still on the motorbike, then took off while the officer was trying to gain control of him while ignoring all verbal commands to stop.
“We went to the ground where he continued to struggle,” the officer said. “I gave him a series of closed handed strikes.”
The officer then deployed his tazer, which was ineffective on Ruth on two attempts.
Ruth then got back on his bike and attempted to flee again.
“He then lost control of the bike and struck a guardrail,” the trooper stated.
The officer attempted to restrain Ruth again and he fought back, but was able to gain control and placed him under arrest.
The officer then contacted Clay EMS for injuries to himself and Ruth. The trooper’s uniform was also destroyed during the altercation.
The rifle in Ruth’s possession turned out to be an AR style .22. Records also show Ruth has prior felony convictions.
Upon being checked by EMS, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana were found in his possession.
He was charged with: possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance 1st(heroin); drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); no tail lamps; menacing; resisting arrest; wanton endangerment 1st (police officer); assault 3rd(police officer); fleeing or evading police 2nd; criminal mischief 3rd; and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.