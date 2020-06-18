The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists to expect one-lane road conditions beginning Monday, June 22 while work starts on KY 192 (mile points 17.5 – 17.9) in Laurel County to widen the existing roadway near Dogwood Trail to the entrance to the Dollar General Store.
Work also includes the intersection of KY 192 and Thompson Poynter but no widening of the roadway will take place in this area.
The project is tentatively scheduled to be finished on Friday, July 31.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
