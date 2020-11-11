Laurel Sheriff's Accident Reconstructionist Deputy Brad Mink along with Deputy Travis Napier are investigating a two vehicle single traffic fatality which occurred on KY 30 at the intersection of KY 1394 approximately 7 miles north of London which occurred on Tuesday afternoon November 10, 2020 at approximately 2:29 PM.
Laurel Sheriff's investigators report that apparently a Kia van, driven by Jessica Chambers, 30, of Louisville, was traveling northbound on KY 30 attempting a left turn onto KY 1394 and turned in front of a passenger car, driven by George Sizemore, 85, of Manchester, traveling southbound on KY 30. The Kia van collided with the passenger car.
The Kia traveled off the roadway over a slight embankment and came to rest.
The passenger car came to rest partially blocking southbound KY 30 and part of KY 1394. The driver and only occupant of the passenger car, Sizemore, was treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and airlifted by PHI medical helicopter to UK med center in Lexington with critical injuries and r was pronounced deceased a short time later. The driver and only occupant of the Kia van received minor injuries. Chambers declined medical treatment.
