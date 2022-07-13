The ribbon cutting will celebrate the completion of the final segment of KY 30 corridor project. New signage will be unveiled honoring former Jackson County State Rep Marie Rader.
The project (cost $53 million) is for reconstruction of London-Boonville Road (KY 30) from U.S. 421 to KY 847 in Owsley County. The project addresses a 13.5-mile segment of road between U.S. 421 in Jackson County to Travelers Rest in Owsley County, reducing its length by 3.5 miles improving safety and reducing travel times. This project is the final segment to revamp the 37-mile KY 30 corridor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.