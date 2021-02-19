The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that KY 1850 at mile point 2.759 in Clay County is now open to traffic following the completion of the diversion around the existing structure.
The diversion is open to two-lanes of traffic but motorist should proceed at reduced speeds. The existing structure remains closed and should not be crossed. It has been barricaded off and the new diversion should be the only route of travel.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.