IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: Governor Andy Beshear has advised Kentuckians to limit ALL unnecessary travel to fight the spread of COVID-19. An executive order was issued on Monday to restrict Kentucky residents’ travel to other states. See the executive order here: https://bit.ly/3azQI6X
The safest place for you to be is your own home. Travel to other states is ONLY permitted for work, groceries, medicine, or other necessary supplies, to see a licensed medical provider, to care for loved ones, or when required by court order. Kentuckians who return to the Commonwealth from non-permitted travels are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those traveling out of state for allowed reasons listed above, including commercial truck drivers, are not required to self-quarantine but should limit their contact with others as much as possible and stringently follow CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19. https://bit.ly/3asRrH3
No roads or bridges in Kentucky are closed due to the virus. Please do your part to help end COVID-19 and stay #HealthyAtHome
Learn more about COVID-19 in Kentucky and how to protect your family at kycovid19.ky.gov
#TeamKentucky #TogetherKy #Patriot
