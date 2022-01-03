Scholarship application deadline approaching Feb. 1, 2022.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet offers a Civil Engineering Scholarship and the Civil Engineering Technology Scholarships that can help provide rewarding careers.
1. The Civil Engineering Scholarship is for students focusing on a four-year degree in Engineering and can be worth up to $51,000. This program provides employment during the summer and after graduation.
2. The Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship awards $3,000 per semester to complete an Associate’s Degree in Civil Engineering Technology from either of the KCTCS campuses. Visit our website for more information at http://bit.ly/KYTCscholarship
