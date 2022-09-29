(PINEVILLE, Ky.) – The 2022 Girls 10th regional golf tournament concluded this past week at Wasioto Winds in Pineville with Clay County posting a runner-up finish behind winner, Wayne County. The Lady Tiger golf team fired a team score of 398, led by Avery Janutolo’s low score of 89. Hallie Hooker fired a 97, Kara Hensley 103, Alivia Hoskins 109, and Hallie Scott with a 120 to round things out.
Coach Amy Janutolo was very proud of her team’s effort at Wasioto Winds, and knows they have more work ahead in at the State Tournament. “I’m so happy to see how far these girls have come in such a short time,” said Janutolo. “They are still learning the game in and out, and for them to already be competing at state is just phenomenal. I’m so thrilled for these girls, and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
The runner-up finish solidified a trip to round one of the state tournament for the Lady Tigers, which will be held at Winchester Country Club. That began on Tuesday and won’t meet publication deadlines for this week. There will be a full recap of that in next week’s edition of the Enterprise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.