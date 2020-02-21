(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Lady Tigers got back on track with a strong 58-37 win over the visiting Red Bird Cardinals. Kaylee Mathis led the Tigers with 17 points, while also being honored in pregame ceremony for breaking the all-time scoring record previously held by Richie Farmer. The win completed a regular season sweep of the Lady Cardinals.
Clay would rush out to a commanding 20-7 lead over Red Bird, as Mathis seemed unstoppable early on. She would drill four threes in the first quarter, while also making two free throws. Chandler Rice would tack on two of her eight points, while Alexis Lewis added four of her nine. Rice provided a huge boost off the bench, also hitting two consecutive threes for the Lady Tigers later in the game.
Clay would periodically put away Red Bird, staying consistent throughout. Clay would score 12 in the 2nd, 12 in the 3rd, and 14 in the 4th. That consistency is just what Coach Burchell has been asking of his squad as they approach the district tournament. The Lady Tiger bench produced in this game, showing off just how good this team can be when they dig deep.
Mathis led with 17 points, but production came from everywhere. Lewis finished with nine, Rice had eight, Hailey Napier eight, Madison Jones seven, Jaylen Combs six, and Brooke Dezarn two. Burchell was very pleased with how well his team shared the ball, while also playing solid defense against a very physical Red Bird squad.
Kaylee Mathis – 17pts; Alexis Lewis – 9pts; Hailey Napier – 8pts; Chandler Rice – 8pts; Jaylen Combs 6pts; Brooke Dezarn – 2pts.
