(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Lady Tigers (9-11) are tasked with some tough games down the stretch on their quest to reach a winning .500 record. Clay County is set to travel to Lynn Camp, followed by two homes against 50th district rivals Corbin, and South Laurel.
Lynn Camp – The Lady Tigers will have a tough game against Lynn Camp, despite the Lady Wildcats having a down season. Jorja Carnes (9.0ppg) and Alissa Crumpler (9.2ppg) is the Lynn Camp focal point, and if the Lady Tigers contain her, things could get ugly for the Lady Wildcats. Abby Mabe (8.0ppg) and Braylen Smith (4.7ppg) are also tough to stop. Tip-off is set for 7:30PM, February 10th, at Lynn Camp High School.
Corbin – The Lady Redhounds (17-4) are one of the top teams in the 13th region, and for good reason. Senior led and dominated, Corbin is led by Kellie Housley’s 15.0ppg, along with Shelby Stewarts 14.8ppg. Factor in Darcie Anderson’s 12.3ppg, and you’ve got to contain a three-headed monster. Tip-off is set for 7:30PM, February 12th, at Clay County High School.
South Laurel – The Lady Cardinals (17-8) are also one of the region’s top teams, being led by a former Clay County Lady Tiger in Clara Collins (15.1ppg). Collins is one of the region’s best guards, and she has plenty of help in Rachel Presley (10.0ppg) and Kylie Clem (12.0ppg). This is a contest that will likely be determined early on, the Lady Tigers must find a way to contain the South Laurel offense in transition. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30PM, February 14th, at Clay County High School.
