(BARBOURVILLE, Ky.) – After a two-week hiatus, the Clay County Lady Tigers (5-2) are now the proud owners of a three-game win streak. Clay defeated Barbourville 61-36 on the road Monday night, knocking off some rust in the process. The Lady Tigers were led by Taylor Asher’s 22-point effort.
Asher would go off for 14 points in a back and forth first half. Clay would fall behind 9-5 at the end of the first quarter, struggling to find an offensive rhythm. The Lady Tigers would eventually push ahead 17-12, as Barbourville remained pesky, staying right in the game at all times. Clay would head into halftime carrying a 20-15 lead.
Coach James “Ivy” Burchell says poor judgement on offense led to the rough first half. “Just didn’t make shots in the 1sthalf,” says Burchell. “We tried to challenge them in the lane against their size and couldn’t finish. We have to be more patient and find the open player. We were 5/27 in the 1st half and didn’t even have a field goal for the first quarter. We played good defense but didn’t get going until the 2nd half.”
The Lady Tigers would push away towards the end of the third quarter, as they would push ahead for a 42-32 10-point lead to head into the fourth. Kaylee Mathis would find the hot hand in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 of her 18 in the final period. Jaylen Combs would add in nine points with three three-point buckets. Hailey Napier would add four, Courtney Jones six, and Alexis Lewis two.
