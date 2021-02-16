MANCHESTER, Ky. – Clay County (4-6) snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon, defeating Breathitt County 38-22 at home to get back to their winning ways. The Lady Tigers suffered an injury to a starter however, as senior Hailey Napier (6pts) broke her wrist in the win.
Off to a slow start, the Lady Tigers only scored six points in the opening period, holding a slim lead over Breathitt. Clay then rallied ahead to score 14 points in the 2nd quarter, as Courtney Jones (12pts) hit a deep three and got a contested basket to help lead the Lady Tigers. Taylor Asher (11pts) provided steady senior leadership against a stingy Lady Bobcat defense.
Clay found scoring from all over, as seven Lady Tigers made the stat sheet. Jaylen Combs and Mackenzie Sizemore each added three points, Madison Curry added two points, and Madison Jones added one point.
