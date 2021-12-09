(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Lady Tigers nabbed their first victory of the season, throttling the OBI Lady Mountaineers 60-16 at home. Mackenzie Sizemore led the Lady Tigers with 15 points in the victory. Brooke Dezarn had another high scoring game, adding 13 points in the win. Clay County was without senior Courtney Jones and Junior Jaylen Combs due to injury.
Lauryn Sizemore, an 8th grader, tossed in 11 points for the Tigers, showing the true youth of this team. Coach Burchell’s lineup features a handful of CCMS Lady Tigers, 10 to be exact. Lexie Bowling added 12 points, Brianna Swafford with three, Madison Pendland two, and Alexis Spurlock two.
