MANCHESTER, Ky. – Clay County shifted into cruise control late in this one, handily defeating Williamsburg 43-33 to notch their fourth straight win. Could Clay County be getting hot right at tournament time? It’s looking like this group has responded to an adversity filled season in terrific fashion.
Having lost senior Hailey Napier to injury was a massive blow to the Lady Tiger lineup, as they depended on her rebounding and physicality. However, the underclassmen and seniors have shouldered the load, as Taylor Asher once again led Clay County with a solid 22-point night. She was the lone Lady Tiger in double digits in this contest.
Asher found plenty of help from her teammates, as Madison Curry, Jaylen Combs, Mackenzie Sizemore and Courtney Jones all scored and helped stuff the stat sheet.
Clay jumped out to an early 10-7 lead over Williamsburg and kept their pedal to the floor all night. Williamsburg didn’t go down without a fight, as they would lead 18-17 at the half to keep things interesting.
The second half was all Clay County, as they outscored Williamsburg 11-6 in the third quarter, followed by a foul frenzy in the fourth quarter to ice the contest for the Lady Tigers. Free throws and smart play sealed the victory for the Lady Tigers.
Taylor Asher – 22pts; Madison Curry – 7pts; Mackenzie Sizemore – 7pts; Courtney Jones – 5pts; Jaylen Combs – 2pts.
