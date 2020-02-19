(MCKEE, Ky.) – Overtime was required as the score between these two couldn’t be settled in regulation. Clay County (14-11) would fall victim to the Lady Generals, in a 58-57 loss. Alexis Lewis led the team with 24 points, showing just how dominant she can be. The loss marked a regular season series split between the two rivals.
Clay would go back and forth with Jackson early on, falling behind 15-9 at the end of the first quarter. Jackson would push that lead ahead to 29-25 at halftime. Lewis and Kaylee Mathis (21pts) would have nine points each at the break, as Eden Lakes would lead Jackson with eight, and Taya Davis with five.
Lewis would come out on fire during the third quarter, scoring nine of her 24 points. Mathis would drill a deep three, along with making four big free throws to head into the final period. Taylor Asher (9pts) would score two of her nine in the third period as well. Clay’s big third quarter would give them the lead 44-43 heading into the fourth.
Clay and Jackson would have things tied at 55 all at the end of regulation, forcing an overtime period. Courtney Jones scored the lone two Lady Tiger baskets in OT, sinking two free throws. Jackson would pull away with the one-point victory, as they sunk three out of four free throws to win the contest.
Alexis Lewis – 24pts; Kaylee Mathis – 21pts; Taylor Asher – 9pts; Jaylen Combs – 2pts; Hailey Napier – 1pt.
