All season long the Jackson County Lady Generals won the games they were supposed to and lost the games they should have. On Tuesday night they collected another win they were supposed to in the opening round of the 49th district tournament with a 32-22 win over the Clay County Lady Tigers.
But it was a far cry from the 69-25 blowout in December the Lady Generals applied. This time they had to fight for the win.
Coach James “Ivy” Burchell opened with the classic four corner offense. The Lady Generals got the tip and scored a quick bucket. Clay countered by holding the ball for nearly the entire first quarter attempting their first shot with just over two minutes in the quarter and finally losing possession on a jump ball at 1:18. Jackson’s next possession ended in :12 seconds with a turnover. With a second on the clock Clay attempted a three-pointer that missed the mark and Jackson held a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Tigers opened the second quarter with possession and went back to the four-corner spread before Coach Burchell called a timeout at 7:06. The Lady Generals forced a turnover when play resumed and missed a three-point attempt giving the ball back to Clay.
On the next possession senior Courtney Jones was fouled on a layup attempt and made one of two free throws.
Jackson’s Kenady Ward scored on the next trip down court to account for all four points for her team to go up 4-1 at the 5:32 mark.
Clay missed a three-pointer that led to another basket by Ward at the 4:12 mark to give Jackson a 6-1 lead. The Lady Generals forced a five second call to force a turnover and immediately tried to go back to Ward to no avail.
The Lady Tigers went back to the spread, and it created a screen for Courtney Jones as she was fouled on her shot attempt at 2:51. The senior made them both to cut the lead to 6-3.
Former Lady Tiger Maddie Curry scored quick for Jackson on the next possession to go up 8-3 on a driving layup.
Clay’s Lexi Bowling cut the lead to 8-5 on a bucket with 1:15 remaining in the half. Again, Jackson went back to Ward for another bucket with under a minute to play to expand the lead to 10-5.
Clay held the ball for the remainder of the half and Mackenzie Sizemore banked in a three-pointer to cut the lead to 10-8 at the half.
The Lady Tigers opened the third holding the ball again. Jackson’s Abby Gilbert scored on an and one to give her team a 13-8 lead in the opening minutes.
The pace picked up as Clay attempted two three-pointers in the opening minutes, but both were off the mark.
Abby Gilbert scored a quick bucket after the Lady General timeout to give her team a 15-8 advantage and forcing Burchell to call :30 timeout at 4:10 in the third.
Burchell instructed his team to slow down once again, but Abby Gilbert intercepted a pass to give the ball back to Jackson. The play got very sloppy on Jackson’s end after they missed several shots. Neither team could find the bottom of the basket for several minutes until Gilbert scored with under a minute to play to go ahead 17-8. Gilbert was responsible for all seven of Jackson’s points.
Clay’s Sydney Jones drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to close the gap to 17-11.
Jenna Creech opened the fourth quarter with a quick bucket for the Lady Generals to expand the lead to 19-11.
Sydney Jones countered with a quick three-pointer to cut the lead to 19-14. The pace picked up and Jackson scored again for a 21-14 advantage.
Lady General coach Courtney Tyra told her club to go back to Ward and the height advantage. It worked as she was fouled and drained both free throws at 5:10 for their biggest lead of the night at 23-14.
Jaylyn Combs scored her first points of the night with 4:43 in the 4th with a deep three-pointer to trim the lead to 23-17. The basket was followed by a quick timeout by Burchell.
Jackson went back to Ward again and it worked as she scored her 14th point for a 25-17 lead with just over four minutes to go.
The Lady Generals were just too much for Clay as Jackson started to pull away as they expanded the lead to 10 at 27-17 at the three-minute mark then Curry drained a three-pointer to put them up 30-17.
It’s been a tough season for Clay, and they closed it out with a hard-fought effort in the loss.
The question now remains can this Lady General team with their 21-8 record beat an upper echelon team in the 13th region? So far, they haven’t fared very well. Each time they’ve had a chance to prove they’re a contender and not a pretender, they fell flat on their face.
It’s hard to make a case for Jackson County as they only have one win over a 13th region opponent with a winning record, Harlan County (20-10).
North Laurel, Corbin, Bell County, South Laurel and Knox Central are the top five teams in the region. Jackson did not play Corbin or Knox Central during the regular season.
In two meetings with South Laurel, they lost 85-56 and two weeks ago 73-49. On February 15th they lost to Bell County 75-49.
They’re now set to meet North Laurel, who should advance with a win over Red Bird Wednesday night, in the championship game of the 49th district tournament at Clay County High School on Friday at 6 p.m.
In their two prior matchups this season the Lady Jags prevailed 92-60 but struggled in McKee before winning 61-54.
Can the Lady Generals close that gap come Friday night and prove they should be considered a top team and not the beneficiary of a soft schedule?
We will find out when the ball is tipped in what’s expected to be in front of a full house at Bobby Keith Gymnasium.
