(HAZARD, Ky.) – A trip to the queen city did not go very pleasant, as Hazard stomped the Lady Tigers 65-45. The loss is Clay’s third in their past four games. Hazard’s Abby Maggard had an offensive outburst, drilling the Lady Tigers for 31 points. Clay County was led by Mackenzie Sizemore, with 13 points and six rebounds.
Hazard jumped ahead during a slow first quarter, leading Clay 18-6 after the end of the first period. Clay County had a hard time slowing down the Lady Bulldogs offense, as Hazard went off for 21 in the 2nd quarter. Hazard would eventually lead by as much as 27, totally blowing out the Lady Tigers.
Mackenzie Sizemore – 13 points; Lauryn Sizemore – eight points; Mia Hibbard – eight points; Sydney Jones – six points; Julia Collins – five points; Daisy Samples – two points; Brianna Swafford – two points; Hannah Jackson – one point.
