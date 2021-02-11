The Lady Tigers have dropped five of their last six games and a long road trip against the region’s top teams lays ahead.
Coach James “Ivy” Burchell’s club is struggling right now to find their way and needing to gain some confidence. The schedule for the coming week isn’t doing them any favors.
Clay traveled to South Laurel, a team on the rise and improving, on Tuesday night.
On Thursday, Clay will travel to Knox Central. The Lady Panthers are 6-1 on the season but did lose star transfer Halle Collins to a broken leg last week. This team was good before she came and will be after her loss. Presley Partin leads the way at 16 ppg. followed by Caylan Mills at 15 ppg.
On Monday, the Lady Tigers will travel to Whitley County, another team that has struggled as of late or have they?
They’ve lost two games in a row to South Laurel and Somerset. South is now healthy and playing as good as anyone and Somerset is one of the top teams in the 12th region. Both these losses were on the road.
This will be another tough game for Clay as the Lady Colonels have four players averaging in double figures. They’re led by Mikayla Wilder at 14 ppg. Jaycie Monhollen (13 ppg.), Darcie Anderson (12 ppg.) and Reis Anderson (11 ppg.) are all weapons that could lead this team in scoring in any contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.