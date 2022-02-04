(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – With the season winding down, the Lady Tigers are tasked with another tough week, this time facing Harlan Independent, Red Bird twice, followed by a tough game with a strong Knox Central squad. Weather permitting, the Lady Tigers could find themselves at .500 or better with a good week of play.
Harlan – The Lady Green Dragons (8-11) are one of the slept-on teams in the 13th region, and they will play your tail off if you don’t contain them. Led by Kylie Noe (18.1ppg) and Aymanni Wynn (14.6ppg), Harlan is not a team to take lightly. They can score, and score in a hurry. Clay County has played much better as of late, so expect this game to be down to the wire. Tip-off is set for 7:30PM, February 4th, at Clay County High School.
Red Bird – A matchup that has been postponed and rescheduled what seems like a plethora of times, Red Bird is led by Alyssa Gibson (22.1ppg) and Liberty Taylor (14.7ppg). The duo has made Red Bird a fiery competitor, and the Lady Cards should expect two tough games between themselves and Clay County. The two games are scheduled for February 5th at Clay County, starting at 6:00PM, followed by the next game February 7th, at Red Bird, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30PM.
Knox Central – One of the best teams in the 13th region this season, Knox Central (15-6) is led by former NLHS star Halle Collins (19.0ppg) who returned from a season ending knee injury last year. Collins is joined by Presley Partin’s 13.1ppg, and the duo have led KC into region-title contention this season. Clay County must contain the two if they want to win this contest. Tip-off is scheduled for February 8th, 7:30PM, at KCHS.
