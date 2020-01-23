The Lady Tigers are entering the latter half of their season, and the schedule still provides Clay County with challenges each night. The home games continue, as Clay will host Pineville, Clinton County, and North Laurel. Each game will push the Lady Tigers to the limit, so lets dive in and see what they face.
Pineville (8-5) @ CCHS January 23rd 7:30PM – The Lady Mountain Lions are one of the most competitive teams in the loaded 13th region, as they enter Tiger country with a win on their mind. Led by Whitney Caldwell (15.8ppg) and Raigan King (15.2ppg), this group will force Clay County to contain one of the two leading scorers. Caldwell and King are joined by Summer Partin (7.8ppg) and Brittany Davis (6.4ppg) to form what may be the biggest surprise in the 51st district.
Clinton County (2-17) @ CCHS January 24th 8:00PM – This should be a bit of a breather for the Lady Tigers, as they square off with a struggling Clinton County team. No one can be overlooked however, so expect Clay to prepare for them as any other opponent. Landree Moons (11.2ppg) is the lone double-digit scorer for Clinton, as she isn’t joined by much offensive prowess. Expect the Lady Tigers to build some confidence in this contest.
North Laurel (15-2) @ CCHS January 28th 6:00PM – The rematch the Lady Tigers have been waiting for. After suffering a horrendous 30-point loss at the hands of the Jaguars, having only scored six points in the first half alone, Clay County will be striving for redemption. North Laurel just had a 14-game win streak snapped, so expect them to be hungry to remain at the top of the 13th region. Led by Halle Collins, Hailee Valentine, Gracie Jervis, Isabel Gray and Emily Sizemore, this is one of the most talented, balanced teams in recent 13th region memory. The defending champs will provide Clay with their toughest challenge to date once again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.