MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Lady Tigers are winding down their season under first year coach Gemma Parks, currently holding an 8-13 record with a tough schedule down the homestretch. Clay County is riding a two-game winning streak, after victories over Buckhorn and Lee County. Now, they set their sights on Williamsburg, and Knox Central.
Williamsburg – The Lady Jackets (8-11) finally broke out of their losing streak after a win over Burgin and will face the Lady Tigers in search of more wins. Led by Madisyn Hopkins (18.3ppg) and Alexis Wilson (18.0ppg), Williamsburg boasts one of the best one-two punches in the 13th region. If Clay County can corral the two aforementioned, they should handle their business accordingly against the Lady Yellowjackets. Tip is scheduled for 1:00PM, February 4th, at Clay County High School.
Knox Central – The Lady Panthers (14-4) are viewed as a potential dark horse to take home the 13th region crowd, and Clay County has a prime opportunity to gain a signature win over a solid opponent. Knox Central comes to town with the 13th region’s leading scorer, Halle Collins (27.7ppg), who is having a stellar season after returning from a knee injury previously. Timberly Frederick (12.1ppg) aids Collins’ in the scoring department, and if Clay County can mitigate Collins damage, they could turn things into a tight game. Tip is scheduled for 7:30PM, February 7th, at Clay County High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.