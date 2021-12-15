Now sitting pretty one game away from .500 at 2-3, the Lady Tigers notched their 2nd win of the season after a nail-biting 39-35 victory on the road over Powell County. The victory also saw the return of Courtney Jones and Jaylen Combs, who undoubtedly provided the Lady Tigers with a calming presence with their experience.
Clay County jumped ahead to an early lead over Powell, propelling the Lady Tigers to a good start. “We led 15-5 at the end of the 1st quarter but play got a lot more physical and we had trouble scoring,” said Lady Tiger head coach James “Ivy” Burchell. “We had to scrap for everything we had to come out with this win. We hit some clutch free throws at the end and came up with some key rebounds to hold them off. Courtney Jones was back in the lineup and we sure needed her. She had 23 pts including 11 of 16 free throws. She made 4 in a row at the end of the game. Jaylen Combs also was back in the lineup after missing two games. She made two threes in the game. One was in the 4th quarter that gave us the lead back.”
Shooting woes are plaguing the Lady Tigers offensively says Burchell, and he expects them to turn things around. “Alexis Bowing also had a crucial six point and seven rebound performance,” said Burchell. Mackenzie Sizemore only had two points, but she had eight big rebounds. Brooke Dezarn also had two points. Julia Collins and Lauryn Sizemore both played but did not score. We are not shooting the ball real well right now, but we have some good shooters on the team. Some of it is just confidence and some of it is shot selection. In time I think we will be a pretty good shooting team.”
