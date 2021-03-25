CORBIN, Ky. – On February 22nd, the Bell County Lady Bobcats narrowly escaped Manchester with a 54-45 victory over the Lady Tigers. Fast forward to March 25th, and the two will once again square off, this time with everything on the line as the Lady Tigers open the 13th region tournament tonight.
Bell County finished the regular season with one of the top overall records in the 13th region, posting a solid 21 wins to four losses. They’re deemed as one of the potential teams to dethrone North Laurel, who still hasn’t even de-throned South Laurel yet. Led by a balanced attack, the Lady Cats’ will once again force Clay County to show just how tough they are if the Lady Tigers want to advance.
Talyah McQueen averages a double-double for Bell County (11.4ppg, 12.4reb) while Nadine Johnson is absolutely dominant in the low post (13.2ppg). The tandem are joined by fellow double-digit scorers Ashtyn Meyers (12.8ppg) and Mataya Ausmus (11.6ppg). One of the more potent offenses in the 13th region, the Lady Tigers will have to presumably be on their A game when they meet Thursday night in Corbin.
This game is scheduled to tip off March 25th, Thursday, at 6:00PM. All games will be played at the Corbin Arena.
MATCHUP IN A BOX
Bell County vs. Clay County
Girls’ 13th Region Tournament First Round
Thursday, 3/25---6:00 p.m.
Corbin, KY (The Arena)
Bell County (21-4)
Head Coach: David Teague
Key Players: #5 Nadine Johnson (Fr., G, 13.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, all-district), #10 Ashtyn Meyers (Jr., G, 12.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg), #23 Mataya Ausmus (Jr., G, 11.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg), #1 Talyah McQueen (Soph., C, 11.4 ppg, 12.4 rpg, all-district), #22 Lauren McGeorge (8th, G, 4.6 ppg, 0.9 rpg), #40 Sara Kidwell (Sr., F, 4.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg), #11 Abigail Cornett (Sr., G, 3.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg).
Cantrall Rating: 65.6 (3rd in region)
13th Region Media Network Poll: 2nd
KHSAA RPI Rating: .626 (2nd in region)
Points Per Game/Against: 63.6-47.0
Team Field Goal %: 40.4%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 31.7%
Team 3pt FG/g: 6.7
Team Free Throw %: 61.2%
How They Got Here: 52nd District champion (d. Harlan 58-39, d. Harlan County 62-55).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 6-2 (2-0 vs. Harlan County, 2-0 vs. Knox Central, 1-0 vs. Clay County, 1-0 vs. South Laurel, 0-1 vs. North Laurel, 0-1 vs. Whitley County).
Record vs. 13th Region: 16-3
Current Streak: Won 4
Last Ten Games: 8-2
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 24-28 (1 championship, 6 runner-up)
Meetings The Past Three Seasons: 2/20/21 at CC: BC 52-45, 12/5/19 at CC: BC 55-49, 1/24/19 at BC: CC 47-40.
Clay County (13-8)
Head Coach: James Burchell
Key Players: #3 Taylor Asher (Sr., G, 14.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, all-district), #0 Madison Curry (Fr., G, 10.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg), #11 Jaylen Combs (Soph., G, 7.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg), #43 Courtney Jones (Jr., G, 7.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg), #24 Mackenzie Sizemore (Soph., F, 4.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg).
Cantrall Rating: 55.2 (7th in region)
13th Region Media Network Poll: 7th
KHSAA RPI Rating: .548 (7th in region)
Points Per Game/Against: 46.0-45.0
Team Field Goal 40.0%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 34.0%
Team 3pt FG/g: 6.7
Team Free Throw %: 68.0%
How They Got Here: 49th District runner-up (d. Jackson County 49-47, l. North Laurel 51-63).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 1-4 (1-0 vs. Harlan County, 0-1 vs. Bell County, 0-1 vs. South Laurel, 0-2 vs. North Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 9-7
Current Streak: Lost 1
Last Ten Games: 9-1
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 78-22 (18 championships, 7 runner-up).
