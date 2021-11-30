The Clay County Lady Tigers (0-0) will open their season up with a trip to Whitley County to matchup against the Lady Colonels. Whitley County finished last season 16-11 and lost most of their starters to graduation or transfer. They still however boast one of the region’s deepest lineups, with Bailey Brown and sophomore guard Marissa Douglas returning.
Clay County last played, and defeated Whitley County in January of 2020, and haven’t saw the Lady Colonels since. Both teams will be looking for a good win to build their season’s foundation upon, but both teams also will be in search of their respective identities. Coach James “Ivy” Burchell and Co. will be put to the test in a matchup against one of the 50thdistricts best.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.