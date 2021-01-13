After a 10 day wait, the Lady Tigers will finally hit the court to begin their quest toward another 13th region title. Coach James “Ivy” Burchell and Co. will open the season with a home game against Hazard, followed by road matchups with Red Bird and Jackson County.
Hazard (19-11 last year) – Kicking the season off with a home matchup against Hazard should provide the Lady Tigers with a strong test right off the bat. The Lady Bulldogs lost three starters to graduation, they’re still in solid shape. Hayley Caudill (16.0ppg) and fellow senior Libby Danner (5.3ppg) each return for their final season. Clay County will no doubt have their hands full with this hard-nosed bunch. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30PM, January 14th at Clay County High School.
Red Bird (10-20 last year) – A road trip down 66 means the Lady Tigers meet the Lady Cardinals. Red Bird returns four starters who helped the Lady Cards reach the 10-win mark last season. Alyssa Gibson (21.3ppg) returns for Red Bird, as she brings her high scoring ability back to lead the Lady Cards. She’s joined by Lexi Bowling (9.2ppg) and Halee Jackson (4.2ppg). Look for this game to be a scrappy one. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00PM, January 15th, at Red Bird High School.
Jackson County (22-9 last year) – The Lady Generals were one of the toughest teams in the 13th region last season and expect to be the same this year. Returning for Jackson County are Eden Lakes (8.1ppg) and 6’4 center Kenady Ward (7.6ppg). This will undoubtedly be one of Clay’s toughest games early on, as these teams play each other hard till the final horn. The Lady Tigers have to play solid defense to bring home a win in this one. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00PM, January 19th, at Jackson County High School.
