(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Past the halfway mark in her first season, Coach Gemma Parks leads a Lady Tiger squad (7-12) that may lose some games, but they never do it without a fight. Now, Parks and company are set for two matchups from 14th region squads in Buckhorn, and Lee County. Can Clay County reel off a winning streak before postseason play begins? Both games are previewed below.
Buckhorn – The Lady Wildcats are riding a four-game winning streak, pushing their season record to 11-9, back in the win column. They will host the Lady Tigers in a late January matchup that can set the tone for the month ahead. Both teams are near the middle of the pack in their respective region, and both will be seeking a win in a big way. Sheridan Combs (13.4ppg) leads the way for Buckhorn and must be a focal point for the Lady Tigers to slow down. Tip is scheduled for 4:30PM, January 28th, at Clay County High School.
Lee County – The Lady Kats (3-13) are near the bottom of the 14th region in terms of win loss, however its common knowledge to never overlook your opponent in sports. The upset comes when you least expect it, and Lee County will be hungry for a win. Led by the scoring of Kaley White (15.1ppg), the Lady Kats could sneak up on the Lady Tigers if Clay County doesn’t come out serious. Tip is set for 7:30PM, January 30th, at Clay County High School.
