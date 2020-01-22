(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The defending state-runner up Southwestern walked out of Clay County with a 67-31 blowout over the Lady Tigers. Clay County had their hands absolutely full with the Lady Warriors, as seven players from Southwestern finished with over five points. Clay was led by Taylor Asher with a 16-point effort.
Southwestern would take a commanding 11-2 lead after the first quarter, allowing only a bucket to Kaylee Mathis (11pts) to set the tone. Clay County would pick things up in the 2nd quarter, scoring 10 to Southwestern’ 21. Hailey Napier (2pts) would come in and give the Lady Tigers a spark off the bench, while Mathis and Asher each tossed in a few.
The Lady Warriors would amp up the defensive prowess coming out of the half, as they held Clay to nine points in the 3rd, while pushing ahead by 16. Regi Cundiff (9pts) and Kennedy Harris (10pts) would each make threes in the third quarter, giving Southwestern the offensive push they needed.
The game was well out of reach in the fourth as Clay just couldn’t get going on offense, nor stop the Lady Warriors on the other end. Asher would have her best offensive period of the game in the 4th, it just simply wasn’t enough to keep up. Chandler Rice would add two off the bench to round out the scoring for Clay.
Taylor Asher – 16; Kaylee Mathis – 11; Hailey Napier – 2; Chandler Rice – 2.
MADISON CENTRAL--
The Lady Tigers performed well in front of the 1989 State Champs on their reunion day, as they defeated Madison Central 55-42. “Very good win for us,” said Coach James “Ivy” Burchell. “They were very athletic and quick, and caused us to get out of our offensive several times, also forcing some bad turnovers. I thought our effort was great and we scored consistently.”
Clay jumped ahead 14-8 in the first quarter as Taylor Asher poured in five of her team high 21 points. Allie Rose Phillips would add her lone three pointer of the game, along with a deep three from Kaylee Mathis (18pts). “Usually we have a quarter where we don’t score very much, but Kaylee and Taylor drilled 12-14 free throws for the game to help salvage that,” said Burchell. “In the 4th quarter, we went 9-10. Hitting those shots late will matter in postseason play.
Madison Central would outscore the Lady Tigers 21-18 in the third quarter, but Clay had established a solid lead after two quarters of playing ahead. Asher would have her biggest quarter of the game, adding in 10 of her 21 points in the third. Telaya Todd from Madison Central would eat the Lady Tigers up for 19, along with Jakari McKeithen’s 12 points.
The Lady Tiger defense stepped up big in the 4th, holding Madison Central to a mere five points to put the game on ice. “Our defense was huge with the exception of the third quarter,” said Burchell. “They got the ball to the rim against our zone, scoring those 21 points. Overall we played very well and I’m proud of the effort our girls put up today in front of a big crowd.”
Taylor Asher – 21; Kaylee Mathis – 18; Alexis Lewis – 7; Courtney Jones – 4; Allie Rose Phillips – 3; Jaylen Combs – 2.
WHITLEY CO.--
Showcasing their offensive firepower once again, the Lady Tigers (10-6) stomped Whitley County 72-49 to begin their six game homestand. “I thought it was our best offensive game of the year,” said Lady Tiger coach James “Ivy” Burchell. “We shot it very well and shared it well also. Sixteen assists and only eight turnovers, it was a great performance,” he added.”
The Lady Tigers jumped out to an early 16-13 lead as Taylor Asher (14pts) and Courtney Jones (8pts) both drilled threes. Kaylee Mathis led Clay with 29 points in the win, with two threes of her own. She would post eight second quarter points to help push the lead to 40-26 at halftime. “I thought Kaylee had her best game of the year” said Burchell. “She played well on both ends of the floor. Lexi (Lewis) gave us good offense inside, while (Courtney) Jones and Jaylen Combs hit some big threes. Allie Rose (Phillips) didn’t score, but played great defense, had four rebounds and three assists.”
Coming out of the half with a huge lead, Clay never let up. They would continue to pour it on the Lady Colonels who just had no answer for the Lady Tiger offense. Mathis would explode in the third quarter for 13 points of the Clay 17, essentially putting things out of reach for Whitley. The fourth quarter was much of the same, as Clay scored almost at will. The win pushed Clay to 9-6 on the season.
Kaylee Mathis – 29; Taylor Asher – 14; Alexis Lewis – 12; Courtney Jones – 8; Jaylen Combs – 6; Chandler Rice – 3.
