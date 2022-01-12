(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Now as it stands, Clay County (4-7) is coming into the heap of their schedule. With four strong matchups pending, the Lady Tigers must buckle down and bring their best, as the quest to hit .500 is still fully alive. Clay is set to meet Bell County, Lynn Camp, Red Bird, and Perry Central upcoming this week.
Bell County – The Lady Cats (9-5) are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the 13th region, as they’ve recently defeated a strong Corbin team, Knox Central, and played the region’s best in North Laurel to only lose 57-52. Clay County will have their hands full with Makayla Wilder and Nadine Johnson, as Bell is a dark horse to upset some in the 13th region tournament. Tip-off is set for 7:30PM, January 14th, at Bell County High School.
Lynn Camp – The Lady Wildcats (2-13) are weathering a tough season. With their only wins coming over Oneida Baptist and McCreary Central, Lynn Camp will look for another against a Clay County team who should handle their business in this matchup. Alissa Crumpler (9.4ppg) poses a scoring threat to Clay County, and she will likely be a player to watch in this one. Tip is set for 1:30PM, January 15th, at Clay County High School.
Red Bird – Sitting at 4-6 near the bottom of the region, Red Bird cannot be taken lightly. You look at their record and think that you can, but Alyssa Gibson (23.0ppg) who is one of the region’s top scorers can make you think differently. Liberty Taylor adds a strong 13.9ppg for the Lady Cardinals and is also helped by Halee Jackson (8.5ppg). Look for this to be a hard-fought game. Tip is set for 6:00PM, January 17th, at Clay County High School.
Perry Central – The Lady Commodores (8-8) are always a fierce competitor hailing from the physical 14thregion and should present Clay County with a very tough test. Led by a trio of scorers, mainly Emilee Neace (17.2ppg), the Lady Tigers have a tall task ahead. Lexie Mullins (12.7ppg) and Lexie McAlarnis (12.2ppg) will also present a strong challenge for Clay County. Tip will be at 7:30PM, January 18th, at Clay County High School.
