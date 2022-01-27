Challenges lie ahead for the Lady Tigers this week, as four tough matchups stand in their way for the foreseeable future. Clay County is all set to go head-to-head with Harlan County, Breathitt County, Middlesboro, and Rockcastle County. The Lady Tigers (6-8) could potentially flip the script and end this week with a winning record if all goes well.
Harlan County – The Lady Black Bears (9-9) will look to returning to their dominating ways over Clay County after suffering defeat to the Lady Tigers 44-43 last season in Manchester. This matchup hwoever is in Harlan, and Ella Karst (15.7ppg) stands in the way. Jaylin Smith (10.1) is another player the Lady Tigers need to key on to help win this game. The game is scheduled for January 27th, 7:30PM, at Harlan County High School.
Breathitt County – The Lady Bobcats (9-4) are solid all around this season and will present the Lady Tigers with a physical matchup that is sure to bring out the best in both teams. Breanna Tinchers 17.3ppg will be difficult for the Lady Tigers to contain, so Clay County needs a high-scoring game with solid defense to help put out the fire if Tincher gets hot. Tip-off is scheduled for January 29th, 3:00PM, at Breahitt County High School.
Middlesboro – The Lady Yellowjackets (6-11) are ranked near the bottom of the 13th region, but they simply cannot be overlooked. On any given night in the 13th region, someone can upset you. Middlesboro will rely on Kailey Owens (15.7ppg) and Keevi Betts (12.2ppg). The Lady Tigers need to get hot from behind the arc, as it will only help them overpower a team with weapons like Middlesboro. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30PM, January 31st, at Clay County High School.
Rockcastle County – The Lady Rockets (7-11) are having a bit of a down year by their standard, but they cannot be overlooked, however. Rockcastle is a strong program, this season held down by Talynne Shearer (12.4ppg) and Keelee King (12.2ppg). They like to score and score in a hurry, so the Lady Tigers must bring a strong defensive effort to combat the potent Rockcastle offense. Tip-off is set for 7:30PM, February 1st, at Rockcastle County High School.
