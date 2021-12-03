The Lady Tigers 2021-2022 season is off and running! Coach James “Ivy” Burchell returns to the helm once again to lead the Lady Tigers, hoping to guide them back to the region tournament once again. Clay County is all set to for their season opener against Whitley County, followed by a contest versus Red Bird, then Owsley County, then on the road once again to go head-to-head with Oneida Baptist. The three-game road trip ends when Clay meets Oneida at home.
Red Bird – One of the state’s best scorers returns for the Lady Cardinals in senior guard Alyssa Gibson, who averaged a hard-earned 24.5ppg last season, and she will look to provide the Lady Tigers with a great challenge to get the season going. Liberty Taylor also returns for Red Bird, as does Halee Jackson, Mackenzie Lawson, and 8th grader Bryleigh King.
Coach Burchell says his team must be ready for the always rowdy and loud Red Bird environment, as well as being ready for a what’s always a physical basketball game. Tip-off is set for 6:00PM, December 3rd, at Red Bird High School.
Owsley County – Without a doubt one of the toughest early season challenges for the lady Tigers are the Lady Owls of Owsley County. Returning for her second senior season is Lexie Lynch (19.5ppg), which helps position Owsley County for a run at the 14th region title. Sophomore guard Carly Smith (16.8ppg) and 8th grade forward Addison Terry returns for the Lady Owls as well.
The Lady Tigers must come prepared in this road matchup against one of the 14th’s top teams. Tip-off is scheduled for December 4th, Saturday, at 2:30PM at Owsley County High School.
Oneida Baptist – The Lady Mountaineers are in the same position as their counterpart in the boy’s side of things, as they didn’t field a team due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season. Not much is known about the new Lady Mountaineer team as of yet, and time will tell their story. Clay County is set to meet OBI on December 6th, 6:00PM, at Clay County High School.
